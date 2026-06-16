Facepalm: Electronic Arts, a company up there with Ubisoft as one of the most disliked in the gaming industry, has launched a new brand that will likely cause more disdain from fans: it's aimed at increasing product placement and advertising in games.

Electronic Arts writes that EA Advertising is a new platform transforming how brands connect with audiences through digital and real-world experiences across its global portfolio of games.

The important part is the section that mentions "dynamic, real-time placements, from stadium signage to custom in-game content." EA says the system is designed to enhance rather than disrupt the player experience, but it's unlikely that most players will agree. Brands can put their names on everything from in-game challenges and reward-driven objectives to branded content and "curated vanity items."

EA says its games and services reached more than 120 million players each month during fiscal year 2026. Unsurprisingly, the pitch leans heavily on EA Sports, where real-world advertising already fits more naturally than it would in something like Dragon Age or Mass Effect. But still don't be surprised to see a Monster Energy Rifle/Sword in a future RPG.

EA Advertising also includes native ad units in select EA Sports games. These include digital ad boards, scoreboards, and broadcast-style overlays, with ads dynamically served inside 3D environments. EA says fans play the equivalent of 23,000 NFL seasons every day in Madden NFL and complete more than 1 billion matches each month in EA Sports FC.

The company says impression measurement will align with IAB standards, while targeting and campaign insights will be handled through a proprietary ad server and SDK built for Frostbite.

Some early examples sound like the sort of thing players will either tolerate as sports-game background noise or complain about immediately.

Lowe's has appeared across EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, and College Football through Ultimate Team challenges and branded player content. Red Bull used branded objectives, team kits, and athlete ambassador tie-ins in EA Sports FC, while Xfinity and Peacock showed up through in-stadium integrations, vanity kits, Ultimate Team packs, and personalized rewards. Mountain Dew went further with "DEW University," a playable team in College Football 26 with its own stadium, mascot, and rewards.

This is not EA's first experiment with ads that go beyond virtual billboards.

In 2020, the company removed full-screen ads from UFC 4 following backlash after players discovered commercials had been added to the $60 game after launch. EA apologized at the time and said ads in replay and overlay moments would not return.

In 2024, CEO Andrew Wilson said advertising could become a "meaningful driver of growth" for the company, adding that teams were looking at "very thoughtful implementations" inside EA games.

Billboards in a virtual stadium are very different from intrusive ads interrupting gameplay, of course. But EA isn't exactly known for putting players before profit, so don't be surprised if it starts crossing the line, again.