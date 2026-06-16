Weird if True: Integrated graphics have been a fixture on AMD's desktop Ryzen lineup since the Ryzen 7000 series launched in 2022, less useful for gaming and more as a fallback when a discrete GPU fails or during hardware troubleshooting. But according to a new rumor, that may be coming to an end with Zen 6, because AI is apparently claiming whatever silicon it can find.

AMD is expected to launch its Zen 6 "Morpheus" processors later this year or in early 2027 at the latest. The new CPU line is shaping up to bring meaningful changes on both the architectural and platform fronts. Now, a fresh leak suggests the Ryzen 10000 desktop series will also abandon the integrated GPU entirely – replacing it with a dedicated NPU aimed at local AI workloads.

The claim comes from notorious leaker Gotou_kai3, who states that the Zen 6-based "Olympic Ridge" desktop platform will gain an integrated NPU and CUDIMM support, while dropping integrated graphics. The same source adds that Olympic Ridge will still lack native USB4 controller support, meaning motherboard makers will continue relying on external chips for USB4 connectivity, as they do today on AM5 boards.

AMD has included integrated graphics in its mainstream desktop CPUs since the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series, continuing through the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 family. With Olympic Ridge, the company appears to be reallocating that silicon for different purposes as the role of integrated graphics in enthusiast desktop builds continues to diminish.

NPUs, short for Neural Processing Units, have become a baseline requirement for Microsoft's Copilot+ PC certification, where they handle AI inference tasks – from background model processing to LLM interactions – more efficiently than a general-purpose CPU or GPU.

That rationale makes sense for laptops and all-in-ones, where power budgets are constrained and efficiency matters. On the desktop, it's a harder sell. Microsoft has since extended Windows AI model support to discrete Nvidia GPUs, which further undercuts the case for a dedicated desktop NPU.

Integrated GPUs have their uses on budget PCs and in other specific scenarios. Onboard graphics allow a system to POST and display output even when a discrete GPU is malfunctioning – a scenario that matters to builders, repair technicians, and anyone who has swapped a graphics card mid-troubleshooting.

Removing that safety net from a platform aimed squarely at power users and gamers is a questionable tradeoff, particularly when the NPU replacing it serves a narrower use case. Then again, Nvidia's RTX Spark CPUs are expected to hit shelves later this year, and there is mounting expectation around local AI workloads becoming a standard part of the Windows OS experience. AMD's move may well be a preemptive response to that emerging competitive pressure.

Beyond the iGPU controversy, Zen 6 "Morpheus" is targeting clock speeds of up to 7GHz on TSMC's 2nm process, and each new CCD is expected to pack up to 12 cores and 48MB of L3 cache, with desktop configurations scaling from 6 cores up to 24 with SMT support.

That would mark a new core-count ceiling for mainstream AMD desktop CPUs. Whether pairing those specs with an NPU and no iGPU reflects a coherent product vision – or a forced hand from the AI PC trend – will likely depend on how useful desktop NPUs actually become by the time Ryzen 10000 ships.