Something to look forward to: Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26300.8687 to the Experimental Channel, introducing several improvements including a unified update experience designed to reduce the number of required reboots each month. The changes are part of Microsoft's Windows K2 initiative, which aims to address growing user complaints about Windows 11 and rebuild customer trust.

As part of the new update policy, Microsoft will bundle all available updates – including security patches, driver releases, bug fixes, firmware revisions, and .NET packages – into a single installation instead of processing them separately. The new update schedule will allow Windows to complete the installation with a single reboot, eliminating the need for multiple restarts to install different update packages.

Starting with the next monthly update cycle, updates will download in the background before waiting for a coordinated installation, ensuring that the entire process is completed with a single restart. Microsoft believes the unified update experience will address a longstanding complaint about the number of reboots users encounter each month just to keep their PCs up to date.

Following the implementation of the new policy, Windows Insiders in the Experimental and Beta Channels will receive weekly updates, while retail customers who manually update their computers will receive updates twice a month. Users in the Stable Channel who have not opted to receive early updates will continue to reboot their PCs once a month.

The unified update experience is part of Microsoft's Windows K2 initiative, which aims to improve the overall user experience by boosting system stability and fixing longstanding bugs rather than rolling out unwanted new features. According to CEO Satya Nadella, the initiative is intended to win back users by focusing on "core features and fundamentals that matter most to our customers."

The other major feature in Build 26300.8687 is an improved Search experience with better support for handling typos and misspellings. Microsoft explained that Windows can now recognize that users who type "utlook" into the search bar are likely looking for Outlook and will suggest the Outlook app in the search results.

The update also includes several changes to File Explorer, the Taskbar, Windows Setup, Input, and Remote Recovery Management. The changelog additionally mentions fixes for audio issues and the Settings app, as well as improved reliability for Notepad and other built-in Windows tools.