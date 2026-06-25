Le Strike: The Syndicat des travailleurs et travailleuses du jeu vidéo (STJV) is a major union representing workers in France's video game industry. The organization has called for a strike in response to what it describes as the dire state of the sector, and is already planning for a "hot summer" of repeated actions against those it holds responsible for the situation.

The French video game industry is in a critical state, and the STJV has called on workers to join a strike against studio executives and what it describes as irresponsible management practices. The union recently announced a new national strike on June 25, 2026, one month after a previous action. Few people participated in the latest strike, but the STJV is anticipating further actions in the coming months.

Following the May strike, conditions in the French industry have not improved. The STJV says that more than 1,000 people have lost their jobs since then, with additional layoffs expected in the near future. The union has warned for years about poor working conditions, accusing companies of practices such as untracked overtime. It also argues that the industry is facing similar challenges globally.

In particular, the STJV blames studios for their inability to retain and retrain skilled workers. Executives, it says, are quick to lay off staff, citing difficult market conditions as justification. The union also criticizes industry leaders for mismanaging both workforce planning and development projects, as well as for relying heavily on generative AI and outsourcing. It adds that the French government shares responsibility, arguing that subsidies are provided with limited oversight and questionable accountability.

"Whatever happens," the STJV said, "there are workers for whom this will have grave consequences. Meanwhile bosses, many of which have amassed millions in recent years, will continue to lounge in their mansions with indoor pools, even if their studios are shut-down."

The union, which was previously accused of adopting "Marxist" positions against industry leaders, argues that layoffs will not save the industry under any circumstances. Paris-based studio Quantic Dream is currently undergoing its largest layoff plan since 2018, with up to 115 jobs potentially affected.

After announcing that the free-to-play MOBA Spellcasters Chronicles would not continue beyond early access, the developer laid off dozens of employees at its Montreal office. The STJV chose to begin its latest strike at Quantic Dream's Paris office, where dozens of people attended the union demonstration this morning.

The union is calling on workers across the video game industry to join the protest, which it says will not end with the Quantic Dream strike. The STJV said its national mobilization will continue throughout the summer, with further strikes and initiatives to be announced later.