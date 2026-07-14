Looking ahead: OnePlus is reportedly preparing to withdraw from the US and European markets, with an official announcement expected this week. The move wouldn't come as a surprise: speculation about the brand's future has been circulating since the start of the year.

Reports in March claimed that OnePlus was preparing to withdraw from several global markets, including large parts of Europe and North America, while continuing to operate in a handful of Asian countries, including China and India. This followed similar rumors in January. However, OnePlus insisted at the time that its North American operations would continue.

In April, new reports revealed that several senior employees at OnePlus's European and UK operations had left. The company also confirmed that it was evaluating its regional roadmap and product strategy, along with other changes.

Now, WinFuture, citing "well-informed" sources, reports that OnePlus will announce its withdrawal from these markets this week. The publication adds that closed-door briefings have already taken place regarding the changes, although no reason for the reported decision was given. The brand's struggles to compete with rivals and the rising cost of memory components were likely contributing factors.

Any brand exiting a market raises questions about support for its existing devices. OnePlus and parent company Oppo will reportedly continue providing customer support and OTA updates until affected products reach the end of their previously announced support lifecycles, though the move will still likely worry owners.

OnePlus is expected to continue operating in China and India, but the picture in both markets is far from encouraging. Its share of India's smartphone market stood at around 2.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

An estimate cited by Android Headlines put OnePlus's Chinese market share at around 1.6%, although the publication said it could not independently verify the figure. Separately, OnePlus's worldwide shipments reportedly fell by more than 20% in 2024. The publication also estimates that India and China account for 74% of all OnePlus shipments, so weakness in its two largest markets represents a serious problem for the brand.

Oppo pledged in December 2022 to invest 10 billion yuan, around $1.4 billion, in OnePlus over the following three years as part of an effort to revitalize the brand. Despite that commitment, OnePlus's long-term future is looking increasingly uncertain. Much like when LG exited the smartphone market in 2021, the disappearance of another established brand would mean less competition and fewer choices for consumers worldwide.