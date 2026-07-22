What just happened? Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard says it launched several cruise missiles at Amazon's data infrastructure in Bahrain, claiming the attack destroyed the facility. The alleged strike marks the latest escalation in the renewed conflict between Tehran and Washington, though neither Amazon nor US or Bahraini officials has confirmed that it actually happened.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force said it targeted what it described as Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain. Iranian state-linked media made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that US air defense systems and radar installations in the Bahraini areas of Muharraq and Riffa were also attacked.

Iran said the operation was retaliation for a US strike on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is still under construction in southwestern Iran. The United States has been carrying out nightly attacks across Iran since hostilities resumed earlier this month, while Tehran has targeted American military facilities and other US-linked sites throughout the Gulf.

There is currently no independent evidence confirming the IRGC's claim. Amazon did not comment when contacted by reporters, while officials in Bahrain and the US have remained silent.

– RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 31, 2026

AWS's public health dashboard states that its Middle East Bahrain region, known as me-south-1, is currently unavailable. However, this doesn't necessarily prove that Tuesday's attack took place. The region has been offline for months following earlier strikes connected to the conflict, and AWS's last public update on the situation was posted on April 30.

Iran has previously made clear that American technology companies are considered potential targets in this conflict. In April, the IRGC threatened Nvidia, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, Google, Meta, Oracle, and several other US firms, accusing them of supporting military operations against Iran. Employees were warned to evacuate their workplaces.

Days later, Iran threatened to annihilate the $30 billion Stargate UAE AI data center in Abu Dhabi. The planned 1GW facility is backed by OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, G42, and SoftBank.

With the Bahrain AWS region already unavailable, the effect of any new damage may be limited, but Iran's latest claim is a reminder of the risks facing American-owned digital infrastructure across the Middle East.