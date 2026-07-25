The big picture: AMD had a busy week, announcing the Ryzen 7 7700X3D CPU for gaming PCs and the Epyc Venice lineup for agentic AI workloads in data centers and high-end workstations. The company also launched the Helios rack-scale AI system at its Advancing AI 2026 event in San Francisco and previewed its next-generation Zen 7 and Zen 8 CPU architectures.

In her keynote speech, AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed that Zen 7 will debut in 2028 with the 7th-generation Epyc "Florence" processors for enterprise and AI data centers. The new core architecture will be divided into classic (Zen 7) and compute-optimized (Zen 7c) versions, with both expected to be manufactured on TSMC's cutting-edge A16 or A14 process node.

AMD did not reveal any architectural details about Zen 7, but confirmed that Epyc Florence will include both Zen 7 and Zen 7c cores. The Florence processors will also be the first processors in AMD's portfolio to support the next iterations of MRDIMM and LPDDR memory standards, as well as ACE AI Compute Extensions to accelerate matrix multiplication and AI workloads across the x86 ecosystem.

Epyc Florence will cover the existing SP7 and SP8 platforms, with the SP7 chips delivering high-core-count and flagship performance, while the SP8 versions will offer optimized performance with a focus on value. Both versions will power AMD's next-gen AI rack solution, "Ferrara," which will be optimized for high-performance AI host nodes.

Moving beyond Zen 7, AMD added that it has started work on its Zen 8 core architecture, which will debut in 2030 with the company's 8th-generation Epyc chips, codenamed "Ravenna." The company did not reveal anything else about either Zen 8 or Epyc Ravenna, including architectural details, process node, core count, or memory support.

Team Red also unveiled the Instinct MI455X AI accelerator with CDNA 5 compute architecture and confirmed that the CDNA 6-based MI500 will debut in 2027, followed by the MI600 in 2028. The company has yet to confirm the CDNA generation, memory configurations, and compute specifications for the MI600.

Moving to the Helios AI rack roadmap, the first-generation models are set to launch this year, powered by Epyc Venice CPUs and the new MI455X accelerator. Helios 500 is slated to arrive in 2027 with Epyc Verano CPUs and Instinct MI500 GPUs, followed by Helios 600 in 2028, powered by Epyc Ferrara and Instinct MI600.

Earlier this week, AMD launched its latest 3D V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D. Aimed at gamers on a budget, the new processor comes with 8 Zen 4 cores, 16 threads, and 96MB of L3 cache. The company also unveiled the Zen 6-based Epyc Venice CPUs and revealed key details about its Arm-based Vera CPU, designed specifically for agentic AI workloads in data centers.