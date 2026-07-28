In context: A lawsuit filed this month centres on whether AI meme generators can turn copyrighted images into ad templates and sell them to paying users. The case stems from an artist's claim that one of his viral comics is being used without permission by a paid platform that automates ad creation.

Elmer Saflor, a digital artist in the Philippines who goes by "Superelmer," has filed a complaint against Memes Apps, LLC. The company runs Memes.ai and Memes AI Studio, platforms that allegedly generate ad templates using copies of Saflor's "Running Away Balloon" comic. Saflor alleges those tools are producing copies of his comic and offering them to paying users without permission.

The complaint targets the business model as much as the technology. Memes Apps sells subscriptions priced at $40 and $199 a month that, according to the complaint, provide access to template memes for commercial use. Saflor argues that it turns his work into a commercial product without licensing.

Saflor told Ars Technica he did not contact the company before filing the lawsuit and has not personally seen ads using his image. He said he wants the case to compel disclosure about how the system works and how often his comic may have been used. He added that the case raises wider questions about how AI platforms use creators' work, what licensing rules apply, and how copyright law should be applied when viral internet content is turned into a product.

The legal argument hinges on how the AI outputs are generated. In many AI copyright disputes, companies argue the outputs are transformed enough to avoid infringement. Here, the claim is that the system is reproducing the original image itself.

Eric Goldman, an internet law expert, said that cases become more serious when identical outputs can be shown. "And we've seen where the copyright owners are able to replicate identical outputs, that actually makes the cases much higher stakes for the defendants," Goldman said. "And so at best, this case could possibly have an impact for those cases where the copyright owner has got the smoking guns of original index material coming out identically."

Even so, Goldman said the case is not straightforward. He noted that Saflor is going after the platform rather than advertisers who might use the images, which could complicate things. That strategy could create other legal dilemmas, especially if the court considers how a ruling might affect other meme generators.

The subscription model could also come under scrutiny. Goldman said the bundled template access could be a weak point unless Memes Apps can show that the model is common in the meme-generator industry.

Another open question is whether Saflor can prove financial harm. It is not yet clear how widely his image has been used through the platform, and Ars could not confirm whether it has appeared in any ads.

Saflor's complaint cites the company's public portfolio, saying it works with more than 40 brands and reaches more than 75 million social media followers. He alleges he has already suffered substantial economic damage and is seeking to stop the use of his work and recover profits tied to it.

The case also touches on a long-running issue with memes: when casual sharing crosses into commercial use. Goldman pointed to a 2024 case involving the "SuccessKid" meme, where a court ruled the image could not be used in a campaign ad without permission. He wrote at the time that "meme usage for noncommercial purposes is likely fair use, while meme usage in ads isn't."

Saflor's comic became widely used online because of its simplicity. It shows a man chasing a yellow balloon labeled "opportunities," while a pink blob character labeled "shyness" holds him back. The format made it easy for people to adapt it with their own captions.

Saflor told Ars he never tried to stop that kind of sharing. "I never imagined that such a simple comic would resonate with millions of people or become part of Internet culture. Seeing people remix it, reinterpret it, and use it to express their own ideas is part of what made the comic so special," he said.

His concern is the commercial use, not the sharing itself. Saflor said there is a clear difference between people making memes for fun and a company profiting from his copyrighted work, and he argued that a meme's popularity does not erase the creator's rights.

He also warned that allowing this kind of use could set a dangerous precedent, especially as AI tools make it easier to generate and distribute content in bulk.

Goldman said meme generators still occupy a narrow corner of the market and does not expect the case to have broad reach. He added that memes depend on copying, which makes them a poor fit for copyright law.

Saflor said he is not against AI itself and uses the tools in his own work. His issue is how companies apply them. He pointed to marketing claims suggesting users can "fire your ad agency" as an example of what he sees as misuse.

"My goal is simply to protect creators when their work is allegedly commercialized without permission," Saflor said. "I hope this case helps start a broader conversation about respecting artists' rights as AI-powered platforms become a bigger part of Internet culture."

Image credit: Superelmer