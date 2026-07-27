This past weekend, a post reading "Someone uploaded 'The Odyssey' full movie on X. Can you believe it?" amplified an upload from an account that's since been suspended. Variety confirmed it was a genuine, high-quality copy of Christopher Nolan's film, and it pulled in over 2.1 million views in roughly two and a half hours before X swapped the video for a takedown notice. Universal said afterward that it caught the post and started takedown protocols right away, adding that it takes copyright infringement seriously and plans to pursue every remedy available to it.

That enforcement had gaps. By July 26, the surviving clones on X were mostly buried under mislabeled uploads that rickrolled anyone who clicked, and a second, lower-quality copy went up the following day, pulling in almost 50,000 views before it too came down.

– Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) July 21, 2026

The moderation lag is a little pointed given who owns the platform: X's Elon Musk has been publicly critical of the film's casting, and has said his Grok Imagine tool would produce its own "historically accurate" version later this year. That claim had already become its own joke, with commenters warning each other they might download the bootleg and end up with Musk's AI cut by mistake.

None of it touched box office results however. "The Odyssey" has crossed $652 million worldwide in 10 days, including a $90 million second weekend domestically, a small 27% drop from its $123 million opening and one of the smallest second-weekend declines of any major release this year. It's the same pattern that's played out with recent leaks of Barbie, Avatar 3, and the Super Mario Galaxy movie: piracy generates a spike of screenshots and outrage, and the numbers barely move.

The "as Nolan intended" meme roundup

– sharoncoming to venice (@iamsharonle) July 22, 2026

– Sathvik Panchumarthy (@isathvikhere) July 23, 2026

"The Odyssey" is the first narrative feature shot entirely on IMAX cameras, and the format Nolan actually built the movie for, 70 mm IMAX film, exists in exactly 41 theaters worldwide. Even the people who paid extra for "IMAX" are overwhelmingly not watching the film in the format Nolan shot it in.

That gap is what the internet has been mining for weeks, leak or no leak. "The full odyssey movie in a tweet, as nolan intended," one person joked while the bootleg was still up, riffing on the press tour's insistence that 70 mm is the only real way to see it. The bootleg just handed the bit a bigger stage and a new set of degraded screens to point at.

– Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 18, 2026

Nolan reportedly spent years getting IMAX to rebuild its cameras so he could shoot an entire movie in the best format cinema has. The internet's response was to see how bad a screen it could still be watched on, and to point out that most people buying "IMAX" tickets aren't getting the real thing either. The bootleg didn't dent the box office. It just gave everyone one more punchline to hang on a 47 GB file, or, alternately, a calculator.

– Fletcher Williams "I Suck At Games" Channel (@Fletche64618733) July 18, 2026

– Simpsons Daily Glavins ‍ (@simpsons_DG) July 26, 2026