Cutting corners: New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging that it violates state gambling laws. The lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, claims the company runs an "illegal, unlicensed gambling operation" covering sports, culture, elections, and other events.

In a statement, James said Kalshi violates New York's anti-gambling laws, which are designed to protect minors from betting and combat gambling addiction in adults. "No matter what they call themselves, prediction markets like Kalshi are gambling platforms, plain and simple," she said, adding that Kalshi's actions are harming the most vulnerable New Yorkers.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Kalshi to forfeit all profits and pay restitution to New Yorkers who lost money on the platform. It also seeks fines equal to three times the company's gains. In total, the fines and damages New York is seeking amount to around $36 billion.

The lawsuit alleges that Kalshi is operating without a valid license from New York's Gaming Commission and has not paid state taxes, unlike licensed casinos and mobile sports gambling platforms. It also notes that Kalshi allows users as young as 18 to place wagers, while New York law requires bettors to be 21 or older to participate in mobile sports betting.

Talking to reporters, state officials argued that Kalshi's operations meet the textbook legal definition of gambling because "the outcomes of the events on which its users are betting are uncertain and outside the control of the bettor or hinge on a game of chance."

Kalshi has predictably rejected the allegations, calling the lawsuit little more than "political theater." In a statement, company spokesperson Elisabeth Diana argued that Kalshi's operations are regulated by federal law, and that states don't have the power to shut down a federally licensed exchange.

Diana also warned that shutting down Kalshi, which employs an estimated 125 to 150 people at its New York City headquarters, would end up hurting New Yorkers, since users would be pushed toward unregulated, offshore platforms instead. "We love New York, we love New Yorkers, and New Yorkers love our product," she added.

But New York is not the first state to sue Kalshi over illegal gambling and racketeering allegations.

At least 13 states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Washington, have taken Kalshi and rival platforms like Polymarket to court over illegal gambling, tax evasion, underage betting, unfair competition, and other charges.

Masthead credit: ESPN