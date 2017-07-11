It’s been nearly five years since South Korean viral sensation Psy dethroned Justin Bieber for the most-viewed video crown. Psy’s hit music video for the song “Gangnam Style” passed Bieber’s video for “Baby” at around the 800 million mark and has surprisingly held the top spot ever since.

That all changed this week, however, as the music video for Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” has knocked Psy from the top of the mountain.

As of writing, the Wiz Khalifa track – a tribute to the late Paul Walker of The Fast and Furious fame – has 2,900,093,596 views on YouTube versus 2,895,628,065 for Psy’s hit. The passing of the baton took place on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern, we’re told.

What’s perhaps most impressive is the fact that Wiz Khalifa’s touching video was uploaded on April 6, 2015, meaning it took just a little over two years to tally 2.9 billion views. That’s pretty incredible.

Bieber’s track now resides in third place with around 2.63 billion views followed by “Uptown Funk” from Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee. Taylor Swift, Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift (again) round out the top 10 music videos (in that order).

Remarkably enough, all of the top-10 music videos now have over two billion views each.