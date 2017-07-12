PC peripheral maker Logitech has agreed to purchase gaming headset manufacturer Astro Gaming for $85 million in cash. A spin-off of Astro Studios, Astro Gaming has earned a solid reputation among competitive gamers. In April 2008, the company’s A40 Audio System became the official licensed headset of Major League Gaming.

Astro Studios has designed several key consumer electronics products over the years including Microsoft’s Zune HD and Xbox 360, Nike’s original Triax SportsWatch series, and the Boxee Box.

Logitech said it is investing in an adjacent gaming market – consoles – to help accelerate the long-term growth of their gaming business. Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G, said the acquisition is a perfect complement to Logitech G's focus on PC gaming and they couldn't be more excited. Desai added that they love the team, the brand and the products and together, they want to make playing games even more fun for people everywhere.

The acquisition is expected to close early next month.

Borrowing a page from former Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer’s playbook, Logitech has shown as of late that it’s perfectly happy with spending cash to get what it wants.

In April 2016, Logitech paid $50 million in cash for private consumer electronics company Jaybird. Five months later, the company shelled out $13 million to purchase the Saitek brand and line of flight, space and farm simulation controllers from Mad Catz for $13 million in cash. Mad Catz filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy six months later.