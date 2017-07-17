LG is responsible for a wide variety of products, from handsets, to televisions, to refrigerators. Now, thanks to its electronics arm, Innotek, the Korean firm has created the world’s first “handrail UV LED Sterilizer,” a device that could stop escalators and moving walkways becoming hotbeds of human filth and germs.

As the name suggests, the product sits above a handrail and destroys 99.9 percent of germs through a process called ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI). With thousands of people wiping their hands across the rails each day, they have become a magnet for bacterial contamination.

Rather than taking the stairs or making a conscious effort not to touch the handrails, the Sterilizer could allow germaphobes to travel on escalators without suffering mild panic attacks.

“The product blocks any sources of infection from spreading by completely destroying the DNA of germs via UV LED light having a wavelength of 278 nanometers(nm). It is also harmless to the human body since it does not use any chemicals or heavy metals,” claims LG Innotek.

The company says the sterilizer can be retrofitted to existing escalators as it is wireless and draws power from the movement of the rail, converting it into electricity. LG claims the device has a lifespan of over 10,000 hours.

No word on how much it will cost or when we’ll start seeing the sterilizers in airports and malls, but LG revealed the device has acquired the CE certificate from the European Union and the KC certificate from South Korea.