Earlier this month, Finnish company HMD Global (who snagged the exclusive rights to make Nokia branded phones), announced that they had formed an exclusive partnership with optical systems maker Zeiss to put their lenses inside new Nokia phones. Reports from WinFuture and VentureBeat seem to confirm the existence of the Nokia 8 smartphone.

The Nokia 8 would be released July 31 sporting a 13-megapixel shooter with Carl Zeiss optics. Spec-wise, it seems to shoot for the high-end market with a 5.3-inch display (2560 x 1440), a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and dual-SIM models.

Unlike current high-end phones from Samsung and LG, the Nokia 8 seems to eschew the current design trend of minimalist bezels and buttonless front panels in favor of larger bezels and a physical home button. According to WinFuture, it will probably run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out the box and come in at least three or four color variants: blue (as pictured below), gold, and "steel".

It seems likely that HMD Global will position this phone against the likes of the OnePlus: killer specs, lower price. Despite the large top and bottom bezels, this could present an interesting proposition if priced right, especially considering it seems to have near stock Android (which hopefully translates to timely updates).

The inclusion of Carl Zeiss branded camera system also signals that HMD is trying to once again position Nokia as a more than competent smartphone camera despite the loss most of the Nokia camera engineers after the Microsoft purchase.

Oh and it has a headphone jack at the top for those who care about that sort of thing.