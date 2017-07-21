It’s getting difficult to keep track of the number of new handsets LG is releasing. Following on from the G6, G6+, Q6, Q6+, Q6α, and upcoming V30, another smartphone from the Korean firm has just appeared on an Italian site: the Q8.

While the recently revealed Q6 line essentially consists of smaller, cheaper versions of the G6, this new addition to the Q family is closer to 2016’s V20, which fell into the good-not-great category.

The Q8 has similar specs to the V20, such as the Snapdragon 820, a 1440p display, and 4GB LPDDR4, but it comes with a smaller, 5.2-inch screen (554ppi) and 32GB storage, though this is expandable with a microSD.

Partly thanks to the non-removable battery, it also has an IP67 rating, meaning it’s resistant to liquid and dust and can survive under a meter of water for half an hour. The smaller screen and older hardware should result in a more budget friendly price than many flagship smartphones, too.

That’s not to say the Q8, which runs Android 7.0 Nougat, is missing high-end features. There’s a fingerprint reader, USB type-C, 32-bit Quad DAC, and a dual-camera setup with 13MP and 8MP sensors, along with a 5MP wide-angle front snapper.

The secondary display - a defining feature of LG’s V series (though possibly missing on the V30) - is also present. Like the V20, it appears at the top of the display and has a 160 x 1040 resolution.

As noted by Android Police, a handset called the Isai Beat (LGV34) that’s exactly the same as the Q8 was released almost a year ago, but it was only available in Japan. This rebranded version’s appearance on the Italian site suggests LG is expanding to other locations. No word yet on the Q8's price, release date, or if it’ll come to the US.

Full specs:

5.2-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS main display, 1040 x 160 secondary display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 platform

4GB RAM, 32GB storage + microSD

3000mAh battery

Dual rear camera: 13-megapixel, 28mm, f/1.8 and 8-megapixel, 10mm, f/2.4 wide angle camera, 5MP f/1.9 front

32-bit quad DAC

Android 7.0

Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-band; Bluetooth 4.2

USB-C, IP67, fingerprint sensor, IR, 3.5mm jack, 32-bit quad DAC

149 x 71.9 x 8mm; 146 g