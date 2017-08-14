Amazon has some great one-day deals for various tech components and products, many of which are top sellers on their respective categories. Here are the highlights:

Our favorite performance/value CPU, the Ryzen 7 1700 eliminates out of contention most that both Intel and AMD have going in the $300-500 segment. If you like to overclock, there is little point in purchasing the 1700X at $400 or even the 1800X at $500 given we've found all three Ryzen 7 models hit the same overclock of around 4 to 4.1GHz. However, how about getting the 1700X at the same price of the 1700? We see no issue there.

The Gigabyte Aorus GA-AX370 K7 motherboard is also heavily discounted from $209.99 to $167.99, making for a great option to go with that Ryzen. We had previously recommended a variant of this board in our buying guide as it was one of the more affordable fully featured AM4 boards around along with Asrock's X370 Taichi.

A variant of our favorite gaming keyboard, the Corsair Gaming K70 Lux boasts of great build quality, discreet media keys, Cherry MX red switches, customizable multi-color LED per-key backlighting looks fantastic; large, detachable, textured wrist rest. Usually selling for $140-160, it's currently $115. The numpad-less Corsair Gaming K63 Compact Mechanical is also discounted at just $64.

The Boogie Board is a cool $18 gadget. The 8.5" LCD writing tablet is perfect for to-dos and quick lists. When done, just erase the image with the touch of a button. The tablet consumes no power except when erasing, and it's rated for 50,000 erases which allow for ~3 erases per day for a little more than 45 years.

Tons of gamers swear by their Logitech G13 programmable gameboard, and there's a reason it hasn't changed much over the years. With good ergonomics, backlit keys, and proven durability. The G13 is currently less than $40.

The Elgato Game Capture HD60 comes highly recommended from hardcore streamers. It lets you record your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo gameplay at 1080p quality at 60 fps. It's currently selling well below it's regular asking price.

On the networking front, TP-Link's highly recommended Archer C9 AC1900 router and the mesh networking Netgear Orbi Home (3 pack) are discounted. Neither made our top list in Best of Routers, however they came quite close, so they're certainly worth a look.

The SanDisk Ultra 128GB m3.0 for Android devices is meant to be used as external storage for your smartphone or tablet. Possibly an impulse buy for many (cloud storage is plentiful after all), we see many justifying $28 for the convenience of adding 128GB of mobile storage on the go.To wrap up, two Razer laptops are discounted albeit still going for a premium since these are top models.

The Razer Blade Stealth received our Outstanding award when we reviewed it back in February thanks to its understated premium design, excellent performance and beautiful high-resolution display. Discounted to $1,300 (normally $1,600) this is the top model with 12.5” 4k UHD Touch Display, Intel Core i7-7500U processor and 512GB of solid storage.

The Razer Blade Pro is a tougher pill to swallow at $4000 (already discounted), it gets you a 17" gaming laptop with top of the line hardware: 4K Touchscreen, i7-7820HK, 32 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X and THX Certified audio.