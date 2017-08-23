Tesla boss Elon Musk has taken a break from warning us about murderous AI and killer robots to reveal the first images of his SpaceX space suit. The CEO shared the picture on Instagram, pointing out that it wasn’t a mockup but a fully functioning suit that’s been tested to double the vacuum pressure of space.

First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

SpaceX designed the spacesuit to look sleek and stylish while retaining its essential functions, something Musk said was “incredibly hard.” It certainly appears less bulky than the classic spacesuits we’re used to seeing, and seems to offer more freedom of movement.

In May last year, it was reported that Musk had commissioned Hollywood designer Jose Fernandez, who had worked on the Iron Man, Spider-Man, Batman, and Captain America costumes, to help create the spacesuit. The images that appeared on Reddit at the time look pretty much identical to what Musk showed today.

The suits are pressured and not meant for spacewalks; they're worn by NASA astronauts in case the Dragon capsule depressurizes during transportation to and from the International Space Station

Musk also used Instagram early this month to show off a draft animation of what the Falcon Heavy, the larger variant of SpaceX’s current Falcon 9 rocket, will look like at launch. Following several years of delays, the rocket, which is made up of three Falcon 9 cores, is tentatively scheduled to make its inaugural flight this November from Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 40 - assuming it doesn’t get postponed yet again.

First draft animation of the Falcon Heavy three core launch. FH is twice the thrust of the next largest rocket currently flying and ~2/3 thrust of the Saturn V moon rocket. Lot that can go wrong in the November launch ... A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:00am PDT