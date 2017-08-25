While claims that the PC version of Final Fantasy XV would take up 170 GB of hard drive space turned out to be a “communications mistake,” we do know that the game is getting mod support. And, as is so often the case with moddable PC titles, the question of nude mods has now raised its head.

Speaking to PCGamesN at Gamescom, FF XV director Hajime Tabata admitted there were concerns over what content imaginative modders could add or, in the case of Cindy Aurum’s already minimal clothing, appear to remove from the game.

“When we were getting together for discussion, all the people together in the project were airing out their worries, [nude mods] were something most people were really worried about,” Tabata said.

But despite having reservations, Tabata and his team decided they didn’t want to limit players, and will give them the freedom to modify the base game in whatever ways they want.

“This is part of the culture of gaming these days. These people - it's a thing they've bought, it's their game now,” he added. "I don't think it's a good thing, but we're going to leave it to the moral sense of all the players out there. I basically want, as a principle, to give as much freedom and as little limitations on it as possible."

The PC has a long and colorful history of nude mods, but not all game developers are happy about their characters appearing naked. Dead or Alive 5 Game Director Yohei Shimbori threatened pull the series from the PC if players added nude mods to the game (they did, obviously), and Capcom recently issued DMCA takedown notices to Street Fighter 2 costume and nude modders, though the latter was mostly because they were funding themselves through Patreon donations.