Earlier this month, neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer was kicked off the open internet following the publication of a disparaging article about Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer. Now, the oldest neo-Nazi/White supremacist forum, Stormfront, has been shut down by its name provider, Network Solutions, LLC.

Stormfront has been around for over twenty years and has been registered at Network Solutions since 1995. A WhoIs search shows the website’s domain status as currently being “under hold.” It’s also been prohibited from transferring, deleting or updating the forum.

The site’s removal is the work of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an organization formed at the request of John F Kennedy in 1963. The head of the group, Kristen Clarke, said it had sent a letter to Network Solution’s parent firm Web.com last week, urging Stormfront be removed for violating its Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits domains from displaying “bigotry, discrimination or hatred.”

“Stormfront.com has been home to over 300,000 registered users who used the website to promote white supremacist violence across the world. In addition to the explicitly bigoted, racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic discussions that take place on Stormfront, more than 100 murders can be traced back to Stormfront users who frequented the site to discuss their hateful ideologies,” wrote Becky Monroe, director of the group’s Stop Hate project. “We will continue to use every tool in our arsenal to disrupt vehicles used to promote and incite racial violence across our country.”

"Following our efforts, Network Solutions has pulled the site," Clarke said. "And while bringing down one site won't terminate their efforts, it will make it a little more difficult for white supremacists to sow hatred."

The Southern Poverty Law Center considered Stormfront “the murder capital of the internet.” It says the 100 murders attributed to the site's members took place in the last five years.

As was the case with the Daily Stormer after GoDaddy told it to find another provider, Stormfront will likely discover few, if any, tech companies willing to help it out. According to DNS records, however, the group does have a CloudFlare account. The content delivery network dropped the Stormer last week, something CEO Mathew Prince said was a difficult decision due to its free speech implications.

Stormfront's founder and Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard, the ironically named Don Black, said: "Now [Network Solutions] has taken it upon themselves to censor anybody they want.”

"Late Friday, without any notice, they didn't even send me an email, they decided that Stormfront was politically incorrect, and therefore they could close it down.”

"Not only did they close the domain name, I can't even transfer it. I can't even try to transfer it to another registrar because they can do whatever they want."

