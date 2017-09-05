Those who have not played Resident Evil 7 yet (but are thinking about picking it up) might want to wait a few months. Capcom has just announced via its blog that it is honoring Resident Evil 7: Biohazard with a Gold Edition in December. This re-release includes the game, both “Banned Footage” DLCs and a third expansion called “End of Zoe.”

In addition to the Gold Edition bundle, Capcom is also finally releasing the "Not a Hero” DLC which was delayed back in April. To make up for the delay, “Not a Hero” will be offered for free.

The story stars Resident Evil veteran Chris Redfield and takes place after the events of the game. Armed with new weapons and facing new enemies, Redfield is tasked with exploring the caverns beneath the Baker mansion.

"[Not a Hero] offers a different take on survival horror,” says the Capcom blog.

In the “End of Zoe” DLC, players will take control of Zoe and uncover what happens to her after the events at the mansion. Without giving away any spoilers, it will be interesting to see if Capcom incorporates the end-game decision regarding Zoe into the new content.

Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition, “Not a Hero,” and “End of Zoe” will release simultaneously for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC just before Christmas on December 12. Capcom did not mention pricing, but as previously stated, the Chris Redfield episode will be free. The Zoe storyline will be included with the Gold Edition and will be free to download for Season Pass holders but those who don’t have a pass can probably expect to pay around $15 for the new add-on.