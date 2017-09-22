Epic Games earlier this month shared details regarding a new PvP mode for Fortnite. In its announcement, Epic said it loves battle royale games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and H1Z1 and thought Fortnite would make a great foundation for their own version.

Apparently, the news didn’t sit well with PUBG developer Bluehole.

Chang Han Kim, vice president and executive producer with Bluehole, said in a press release e-mailed to multiple publications on Friday that they have had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG’s development as they are the creators of Unreal Engine 4, the game engine they licensed for the title.

Kim added that after listening to the growing feedback from the community and reviewing gameplay for themselves, they are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.

Bluehole also noticed that Epic Games references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite and in communications with the press. This was never discussed with them, Kim said, and they don’t feel that it’s right.

Kim concluded by saying that the PUBG community has and continues to provide evidence of the many similarities as they contemplate further action.

Epic Games provided a simple “no comment” when pinged by Forbes.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Does Bluehole have a valid argument or a legal leg to stand on? Can the developer even be mad that someone else is making a game based on the same genre? I mean, that was inevitable, right?

Fortnite Battle Royal is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac as a free update on September 26.