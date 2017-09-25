Microsoft on Monday at its Ignite conference expanded its Microsoft 365 family with the introduction of new variants for schools and firstline workers.

Microsoft 365 Education brings together Office 365, Windows 10, Enterprise Mobility + Security and Minecraft: Education Edition in a single package designed specifically for students, faculty and staff.

Microsoft 365 F1, meanwhile, is meant for those that work the “front line” in customer-facing jobs (behind the counter, on the shop floor, in clinics and so on). It includes Office 365 F1 and Enterprise Mobility + Security as well as new capabilities within Windows 10 and StaffHub.

Redmond first introduced its business-focused Microsoft 365 subscription bundles in July in two variants: Microsoft 365 Enterprise for large organizations and Microsoft 365 Business for smaller-scale operations with up to 300 users.

The company on Monday also revealed a handful of new Windows 10 S commercial devices from Acer, Fujitsu, HP and Lenovo. Described as simple, secure and easy to manage, the new systems for firstline workers include the HP Stream 14 Pro, the Acer Aspire 1, the Acer Swift 1 and the Lenovo V330. The cheapest of the bunch, the HP Stream 14 Pro, starts at $275 and launches next month.

Windows 10 S is Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS. It’s meant to be a lightweight version of Microsoft’s core operating system that only runs apps from the Windows Store.

Microsoft 365 Education launches on October 1.