Today is Friday the 13th, a fitting date for Netflix to premiere its final trailer for season two of Stranger Things.

It’s immediately evident that Netflix has cranked the ‘80s nostalgia up to 11 (and significantly tweaked the show’s budget). What’s also clear is that Will Byers’ experience with the Upside Down is far from over and that the town of Hawkins, Indiana, is in for one hellish Halloween.

Netflix shared the first trailer for season two at the San Diego Comic Con in July.

If you somehow missed the inaugural season, there's still time to get up to speed. Season two of Stranger Things drops on October 27.

