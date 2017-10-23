November marks the 10-year anniversary of Amazon’s Kindle line of e-book readers but you don’t have to wait until next month to join the celebration.

The e-commerce giant from now through October 25 is offering discounts on three of its most popular models in addition to savings of up to 85 percent on top-selling e-books.

The entry-level Kindle can be yours for $49.99, a savings of 38 percent over the regular $79.99 list price. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite normally goes for $119.99 but can be had for just $89.99, or 25 percent off the standard retail price. The Kindle Voyage, meanwhile, has been marked down from its everyday price of $199.99 to $169.99, representing a savings of 15 percent.

Amazon earlier this month unveiled its thinnest and lightest Kindle to date. The 8th generation Kindle Oasis features a larger 7-inch display and is the company’s first waterproof e-book reader. It’ll start at $249.99 when it launches on October 31 but unfortunately, it isn’t one of the devices on sale this week.

It’s unusual to see a sale of this caliber so close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday but given the special circumstances, it’s clear that exceptions were made. The only question is, should you jump on this deal now or wait and see what the days following Thanksgiving bring? Decisions, decisions.