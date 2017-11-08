Intel has released an updated version of its graphics driver for Windows machines that introduces some noteworthy features.

The Intel Graphics Driver for Windows (version 15.60), prepped for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, adds support for high dynamic range (HDR) on Netflix and YouTube. You’ll of course need an HDR-capable display to view the enhanced content.

The driver is also WDDM 2.3 compliant, enabling video processing and video decode acceleration in DirectX 12. Windows Mixed Reality headset support is also introduced although whether or not the company’s integrated graphics solutions have the horsepower to deliver an acceptable level of performance remains to be seen.

Intel’s latest comes optimized for several new games including Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and the Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game.

There are a handful of known issues affecting titles like Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Titanfall 2, Paragon, Elex, Forza Motorsport 7, Tom Clancy’s The Division and Rise of the Tomb Raider, just to name a few.

The new driver is compatible with most recent Intel chips (sixth generation and newer). For a complete list of compatible processors, check out Intel’s release notes.

As always, you can download the driver directly from TechSpot.