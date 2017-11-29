Marvel Entertainment has just dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War. The movie, directed by the Russo Brothers, stars just about everyone who has been in a recent Marvel film. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Ironman (Robert Downey Jr.), are just a handful of the heroes going to war against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Black Order.

The villains in the Black Order (Marvel revealed in July) include Ebony Maw, Black Dwarf, Proxima Midnight, and Corvus Glaive. Aside from Thanos and Ebony Maw, played by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, the cast portraying the villainous group has not been announced. If you watch the trailer very carefully though, you might be able to spot Proxima Midnight throwing a spear at Captain America at the 1:20 mark. However, it happens so fast it's really hard to tell.

What I find more interesting is what the teaser reveals about Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his possible relationship with Thanos. It's hard to tell if Loki is acting as his usual treacherous self or if he is on the side of the Avengers.

Now I'm going to speculate here and it might come with some mild spoilers for the movie Thor: Ragnarok, so if you have not seen it skip the next two paragraphs.

We can assume from the ending of Ragnarok that Loki ends up with the Tesseract (aka the Cosmic Cube) since we see him eyeing it as Asgard falls, and he does end up with it here. We also know that the Tesseract houses one of the Infinity Stones, specifically the blue Space Stone. In the teaser, We see Loki holding up the Cube, and it looks like he might be giving it to someone. Later in the trailer, we indeed see Thanos plop a blue stone into the Infinity Gauntlet.

Therefore, it's safe to assume that Loki gave Thanos the Tesseract. The only question is, did he give it voluntarily or did he try to fight Thanos and end up surrendering it? Thanos and Loki have worked together before, so it is possible that he sided with Thanos here. However, the look on his face seems to show signs of distress. He might not have handed it over willingly. I think he may have resisted Thanos at first but was in some way intimidated (dead bodies everywhere?) into giving up the Cube.

It is worth noting that Thanos already has the purple (Power) Infinity Stone when he adds the blue. This is not a good sign. The Power Stone is arguably the most powerful of the Infinity Stones — able to destroy entire planets. The red Reality Stone being the other end of the argument, which is capable of turning anything into dark matter and reverting the universe to a state as it existed just before the Big Bang.

I have been anxious to see the movie and am even more so now that I've seen the trailer. The film releases May 4, 2018, so we still have a while to wait.