The Xbox version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launches next week, and console owners are excited to get their hands on it. Excitement intensified went it was reported in the magazine Games that developers had achieved a 60fps frame rate.

According to PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, they had gotten the game to run at 60fps on the Xbox One X, but could only squeeze 30-40fps out of the standard console. He indicated that they are still trying to get it up to 60fps, but it looks like it won’t happen before launch.

“Definitely on Xbox One X, 60FPS. On Xbox One, we’re not sure,” Greene told Games. “We may have to limit it at 30FPS, maybe, but the last time I saw it, it was running at about 30 to 40. We’re still constantly improving it so, you know, the aim is to get to 60.”

I have great faith that we’ll get there.

After the article was published, it was being reported that PUBG would run at 60fps on the XboneX. However PlayerUnknown clarified this issue in a tweet a few days ago saying that 30fps would be the frame rate for both Xbox versions.

While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at XGP launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30 FPS across all @Xbox One devices. We’re constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in dev, we’re unable to confirm more. — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) December 1, 2017

He did state that he has faith that they could eventually achieve that target down the road, but for now, the game will be locked at 30fps. It has been argued that players with a faster frame rate have an advantage over others, and Bluehole likely wants to keep the playing field level between the two versions of the console.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has seen incredible success on Steam and hopes that popularity will carry over into the console market. PUBG launches on Xbox One and One X on December 12.