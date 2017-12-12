Nintendo has sold more than 10 million Switch consoles worldwide as it aims to top first-year sales of the original Wii.

Solid Black Friday promotions helped Nintendo cross the 10 million units sold mark. If the company is able to maintain its momentum through the holiday shopping season, Nintendo could very well set some new records.

In October, Nintendo increased Switch shipment projections for the year ending March 2018, pushing the estimate up from 10 million to 14 million units. For comparison, Nintendo only sold 13.6 million Wii U consoles during its five-year lifespan.

Sales likely would have been even higher had Nintendo not run into production issues early on. That appears to be in the past, however, as most retailers I’ve seen lately have the system in stock and ready to go.

Reggie Fils-Aime, president and COO of Nintendo of America, said Nintendo’s line-up of self-published games has also fueled Switch sales. Three titles – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey – have been purchased by more than 50 percent of Switch owners. One in four people have purchased Splatoon 2, Fils-Aime added.

The future looks bright right now for Nintendo. In 2018, Switch fans can look forward to new games like Mega Man 11, Kirby Star Allies and a few Bayonetta games, among others.