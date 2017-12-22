Home security provider Blink earlier this week announced a new wireless doorbell that’ll debut at CES next month. On Friday, the company topped that news with word that it has been acquired by Amazon.

Blink announced the acquisition in a brief post on its blog earlier today. As of writing, Amazon hasn’t issued a press release on the matter. Financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.

Amazon has found tremendous success with its Alexa-based smart home speakers and is clearly looking for a bigger piece of the connected home pie. The e-commerce giant recently jumped into the smart home video space with Amazon Key although it appears as though consumers are struggling to come to terms with the level of access the device affords.

By purchasing Blink, Amazon gains valuable expertise and perhaps some credibility in the space. It’s also suddenly in a much better position to compete against Google’s Nest and other smart home security providers like Ring.

Blink, as mentioned, announced the Blink Video Doorbell on Tuesday. The device will start at just $99 and offers impressive battery life of two years from a pair of AA lithium batteries. What’s more, the doorbell can be installed without having to tap into your home's existing doorbell wiring, making installation a breeze. The wireless installation is also attractive to those that live in apartments or rentals where permanent modifications aren’t allowed.