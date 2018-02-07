David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the masterminds behind HBO’s popular Game of Thrones series, have been hired by Disney and Lucasfilm to write and produce a new Star Wars film series.

The new movies are separate from the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently announced trilogy from Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said the two are some of the best storytellers working today. Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology, she added, will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in incredibly exciting ways.

In a joint statement, Benioff and Weiss said that in the summer of 1977, they traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and they’ve been dreaming of it ever since. They are honored by the opportunity (and a little terrified by the responsibility) and excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.

When asked why the pair weren’t doing a Star Wars series, Disney CEO Bob Iger said their interest was in creating Star Wars films. They didn’t express interest in a series, he added, noting that they are focused on a particular point in time in the Star Wars franchise.

The next movie in the Star Wars universe, Solo: A Star Wars Story, hits theaters May 25. Release dates for the new films from Benioff and Weiss have not been set.