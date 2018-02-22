Blu Products ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress trade show has launched its newest flagship handset, the Blu Vivo X.

The budget Android phone maker’s latest features a 6.0-inch HD+ (1,440 x 720 resolution, 18:9 widescreen aspect ratio, 80 percent screen-to-body ratio and 520 nits of brightness) display with curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 driven by MediaTek’s Helio P25 SoC, an octa-core part clocked at 2.6GHz. The chip works alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage (expandable via micro SD card slot) that runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Other goodies include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition technology, MAXXAudio technology, a 4,010mAh battery with Quick Charge (get a full charge in just 2.5 hours), dual SIM card support, Bluetooth 4.1, 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and more.

The phone’s standout feature, however, is its use of multiple cameras.

Around back, you’ll find a 13-megapixel shooter alongside a 5-megapixel snapper, both with an f/2.0 aperture. Up front, meanwhile, is a 20-megapixel / 8-megapixel array (again, f/2.0 aperture) capable of capturing 120-degree, wide angle selfies.

The Blu Vivo X is available to pre-order on Amazon as of writing for $249.99. According to Amazon, the handset will be in stock and ready to ship on February 27, just one day after Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona.