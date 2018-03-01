Back in August last year, Intel announced its 8th generation Kaby Lake Refresh mobile CPUs. A month later, Coffee Lake desktop chips arrived. Now, it looks as if laptops featuring the latter processors are on their way after benchmarks appeared in the Geekbench database.

Last November, a list of eighth generation mobile chips based on Coffee Lake-H, rather than Kaby Lake-H, was leaked. One of these was the Intel Core i7-8750H, which is purported to be the chip in the Geekbench database.

Featuring six cores and twelve threads, the i7-8750H boasts some impressive figures. Twitter user momomo_us (via The Tech Report) notes that a pair of Quanta systems based on the CPU managed single-thread scores of 4700 and 5008, while their multi-threaded marks were 17,504 and 20,715. A HP system using the same chip scored 4980 in the single-thread test and 19,402 in the multi-thread benchmark.

For comparison, the previous-gen Kaby Lake Core i7-7700HQ has a single-threaded result of 4109 and scored 12,898 in the multi-threaded benchmark. There’s also the Kaby Lake Refresh i7-8550U, which boasts scores of 4211 and 12,977. The three Coffee Lake laptop CPUs beat these by around 20 percent in single-threaded performance and almost 50 percent in multi-threaded tests.

The Coffee Lake chip’s high score isn’t too surprising, given the two extra cores and four extra threads. Its clock speeds are also increased, with a base clock of 2.2 GHz and a boost clock of 4.09 GHz. It’s also got 9 MB of L3 Cache and a TDP of 45 W.

Intel is expected to launch several Coffee Lake laptop chips this year, including the first Core i9 CPU for laptops, the i9-8950HK.