It’s possible to watch Netflix in nearly every country in the world and on virtually any device you want although according to data recently shared by the streaming video giant, you’ll likely end up consuming content on your television.

Netflix during a recent press briefing at its Los Gatos, California, headquarters said 70 percent of streams end up being watched on televisions. That’s a significant margin considering the prevalence of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets and the ability to watch on PCs.

Then again, as Recode argues, the number isn’t totally surprising and helps to understand why Netflix has spent so much time and money on integration deals with pay-TV providers. It also falls in line with findings from other streaming providers. YouTube last fall, for example, said more than half of the streams it serves up for its live TV service end up on televisions.

Interestingly enough, where a user watches often doesn’t correlate to the device they used to sign up for service.

Globally, data shows that 40 percent of people sign up for Netflix on a computer. Only 30 percent of people do so on a smartphone and only 25 percent sign up through a connected television. Over time, however, most users come to the realization that consumption is best suited for the big screen.