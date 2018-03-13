If you consider yourself an audiophile, you might already have quite an impressive audio setup. However, high-quality headsets, earbuds and sound systems don't tend to come cheap. As a result, such devices are often out of reach of the average budget-conscious gamer.

SteelSeries hopes to change that with their new line of "Arctis Pro" gaming headsets. The Arctic Pro model SteelSeries is promoting most heavily comes with 96kHz, 24-bit "Hi-Res" audio quality when the device is plugged into the included GameDAC breakout box. The device also includes RGB lighting and compatibility for both the PC and PS4.

The base Arctis Pro model is also wired but it doesn't come with a GameDAC box, dropping the maximum achievable sound quality to around 40kHz. This is still Hi-Res audio by SteelSeries' standards but it's certainly a much smaller quality jump that puts it about on par with CD-quality audio. Furthermore, the base Pro model is also lacking PS4 support, though it retains its attractive RGB lighting.

The final Arctis Pro model has the same 40kHz audio quality the base model does but it's also completely wireless with "2.4G & Bluetooth" connectivity. Much like the GameDAC model, the wireless Pro is compatible with both PC and PS4 platforms, though it's missing the RGB lighting the cheaper models have.

According to Engadget, all three Arctis Pro models come with relatively comfortable fabric-covered earcups, sturdy steel headbands and retractable noise-canceling microphones embedded in the left earcup. If you're interested in picking up an Arctis Pro for yourself the base model comes in at $180, the GameDAC model is priced at $250 and the wireless model will run you about $330.