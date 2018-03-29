Following weeks of rumors that ASRock was about to get into the GPU business, the Taiwanese firm best known for its motherboards has just unveiled a lineup of graphics cards, all of which use Radeon Polaris graphics processors.

ASRock’s Phantom Gaming line will initially be made up of the Radeon RX 580 8GB, Radeon RX 570 8GB, Radeon RX 560 4GB/2GB, and Radeon RX 550 4GB/2GB. The cards feature dual ball-bearing fans and an aluminum alloy composite heatsink with an extra-large copper base and heat pipes.

ASRock is also launching its “Phantom Gaming Tweak” software so owners can customize the performance of their cards. It comes with preset modes for overclocking, silent running, and default. The company says the new GPUs offer "excellent overclocking capabilities."

"The new ASRock Phantom Gaming Series, based on the powerful Radeon RX 500 Series graphics cards, will provide gamers the best of Radeon features and performance which will include FreeSync, the ultimate technology for smooth and stutter-free gaming, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition for seamless streaming, sharing and gameplay capture now with mobile device functionality, and Radeon graphic's highly optimized DirectX 12 and Vulkan performance," Radeon Technologies Group VP Scott Herkelman said.

While AMD’s cards, especially the RX 580, are known for being excellent mining GPUs, the fact ASRock has included the word “Gaming” in its new line's name ostensibly suggests which users it’s targeting. But while cryptomining isn’t as profitable as it once was, it's still likely to have been the motivating factor behind ASRock entering the market—don’t be surprised to see miners quickly eating up the supply of these new cards once they arrive.

No word yet on pricing or availability, but you can check out more details at asrock.com