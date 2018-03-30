Word leaked last September that Magic Leap, the controversial mixed-reality start-up that’s had the Internet talking for years, would ship its first product to a small group of users within the next six months. According to Bloomberg, Magic Leap has narrowly met that deadline, albeit with an unusual caveat.

Sources familiar with the matter tell the publication that a small group of software developers recently received their test devices. A Magic Leap spokesperson confirmed this but said they have not started distributing devices widely yet.

Using the gadget reportedly comes with the stipulation that they must be stored in a locked safe (and you thought Apple’s security protocols were strict). Some developers deemed the security requirements to be too stringent with at least one company deciding it wasn’t worth the hassle and declining a test unit.

Bloomberg in September said Magic Leap was aiming for a price point of between $1,500 and $2,000.

Key to Magic Leap’s success will be support from third-party developers like the ones they're currently seeding test units to. The company is already working on some apps in-house but it’ll also need compelling content from partners like the NBA and the Weta Workshop, the special effects wizards responsible for the Lord of the Rings trilogy, to bring the magic to life.