Square Enix in February surprised the gaming community with the unexpected launch of Chrono Trigger on Steam. The new version included two extra dungeons, updated controls and a new auto-save feature as well as updated graphics and sound.

Aside from the fact that the game was a port of the mobile version rather than the original released on the Super Nintendo in 1995, gamers were appalled by how badly Square Enix had managed to butcher the game’s visuals. Blurry sprites, terrible text fonts and a bloated UI were just a few of the many complaints players had.

Fortunately, Square Enix has taken notice.

In a post on Steam earlier today, Square Enix community manager Sunil Godhania said they have been working on addressing issued raised by gamers and will be releasing multiple patches over the coming months. The first patch should arrive by mid-April, we’re told, and will offer the ability to switch between the current “high-resolution” graphics and the original graphical style of Chrono Trigger. A full changelog will be published when the patch arrives, Godhania added.

Square Enix is also extending the availability of the Limited Edition version until April 30.

Chrono Trigger is available on Steam for $14.99.