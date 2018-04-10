If you’re someone who laments the introduction of iPhone X-style notches on Android handsets, wait until you see this new concept phone from ZTE. Not only does the Iceberg have a notch at the top of the screen, but it’s also got one at the bottom.

Images of the unusual device appeared on the IF World Design Guide as an entry for a design award in the “Product” discipline. The site describes the phone as featuring "a new type of notch screen so that both sides of (the) screen can realize the interactive function of the system, which is convenient and quick." There are speakers in the top and bottom notches, along with a selfie camera, a sensor for ambient light, and an earpiece in the top cutout.

Another unusual design element of this phone is the way it combines two pieces of glass to create “one unibody, which makes the phone resemble a fragment of ice,” hence the name. This glass actually stretches beyond the corners of the handset. While this gives it a unique look, it’ll probably make the Iceberg more fragile than notoriously breakable flagships from Samsung and Apple.

The rear of the Iceberg appears more akin to a standard smartphone, with dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor. There is also a port for a smart connector, which could be used for attaching modules in the same way as Motorola's Moto Mods system, or for charging the device, which also has wireless charging.

The IF Design listing includes a launch date “after 2018,” with target regions of Asia, Europe, and North America, but there’s no guarantee that the Iceberg will ever move beyond the concept stage.