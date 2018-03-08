Despite its issues with HD streaming, the OnePlus 5T is a great device that won the “best flagship for less” category in our smartphone feature. It only launched in November, but we’re already learning about its successor, the OnePlus 6. Images leaked to Android Central reveal the phone’s impressive benchmark scores and confirm it’s another handset to feature an iPhone X-style notch.

According to the two screenshots obtained by the publication, the OnePlus 6, codenamed A6000, scored 276510 on the AnTuTu benchmark, beating every other Android phone and knocking the upcoming Mi Mix 2S off the top spot. The result strongly suggests the phone will feature the same Snapdragon 845 found in 2018 flagships such as the Galaxy S9. Despite their lower prices, OnePlus’ previous high-end handsets have sported the latest processors, so the 845’s inclusion was expected.

The images also seem to confirm that the OnePlus 6 has a notch, which we saw in previous leaks. The notification bar at the top of the screen shows the clock to the left and the icons on the right, with an empty central section that’s presumably where the cutout is placed. The OnePlus 6 uses a 19:9 aspect ratio rather than the now common 18:9 format—that extra space is used for the notch and icons.

So many Android developers are adding notches to their handsets that Android P, which was released in its developer preview form yesterday, comes with support for the design.

The OnePlus 6 is also expected to feature a glass back, rear fingerprint sensor, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a full-HD (2160x1080) Optic AMOLED screen.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the flagship would launch in late Q2 2018, so it should arrive before the end of June.