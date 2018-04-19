With Earth Day on the way, companies everywhere are touting their recycling and clean energy accomplishments. While some companies simply use Earth Day as a way to get some additional positive PR, Apple is one company that tends to put their money where their mouth is as far as protecting the environment goes.

Indeed, earlier this month the tech giant announced that they now power 100 percent of their business operations with renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Now, Apple has unveiled a new initiative dubbed "Apple GiveBack." The program is simple - for every device Apple receives through customer turn-ins or trade-ins, the company will make a donation to Conservation International, a non-profit dedicated to preserving nature.

Apple isn't stopping there, though. The company has also debuted their brand-new robot, "Daisy." Daisy is a recycling robot that can "more efficiently" break down iPhones to recover valuable materials.

It may not seem like a single robot could make much of a dent in the vast amount of devices Apple likely receives on a daily basis but Daisy is apparently capable of taking apart "up to" 200 iPhone devices per hour. Given the fact that Apple could theoretically operate the robot at all times, Daisy's recycling numbers could add up quickly.

Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social initiatives Lisa Jackson offered the following statement in a press release:

At Apple, we’re constantly working toward smart solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet’s precious resources. In recognition of Earth Day, we are making it as simple as possible for our customers to recycle devices and do something good for the planet through Apple GiveBack. We’re also thrilled to introduce Daisy to the world, as she represents what’s possible when innovation and conservation meet.”