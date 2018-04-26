Valve shelved the Half-Life franchise more than a decade ago but diehard fans of the series have had a harder time moving on. Fittingly, we’ve seen a ton of fan mods and remakes over the years like this one from YouTube user / modder Vergil.

As you’ll see in the teaser clip above, Vergil imported Valve’s vanilla meshes and textures into Unreal Engine 4 and the results are quite stunning. The modder concedes that there was a lot of clean-up that had to be done in addition to lighting, shading and blueprinting work but it looks to be well worth the time.

Vergil hasn’t yet added any characters to the remake. If you’re interested in lending a hand with this, you can reach out via Discord.

