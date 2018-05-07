Samsung is already hard at work on its future flagships including a new Galaxy Note that’ll likely debut this summer and next year’s Galaxy S10 which is rumored to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Most expected the Galaxy S10 to arrive at Mobile World Congress in 2019 but now, we’re hearing that Samsung may expedite its debut to open up its roadmap for a new device.

Samsung has been rumored to launch its Galaxy S phone at CES for years yet to date, it hasn’t materialized. That could change in 2019, however, according to a recent report from South Korean financial publication The Bell which claims the S10 will enter manufacturing in October ahead of the early January debut.

Sources say Samsung is changing the date to make room for its first foldable phone. Known around the rumor mill as the Galaxy X (yeah, that won’t be confusing alongside the Galaxy S10), Samsung reportedly showed off a prototype of the device earlier this year behind closed doors.

The device reportedly consisted of three 3.5-inch OLED panels. The front of the device features two panels that, when opened, create an effective screen that's closer to seven inches across. The third panel is found on the back, allowing you to still use the phone even when it is folded.

It’s easy to get excited about the concept of a folding smartphone but the reality is, there are a lot of unknowns at this junction. The technology has been around for years now but it’s the practical application as a smartphone that has caused major manufacturers like Samsung to stumble. How do you make good use of a folding smartphone without it feeling like a giant gimmick? It also needs to be durable and again, practical. If it’s no better than the slab phones we already have, well, why bother?

Samsung is approaching the product with a bit of caution and will reportedly launch in limited quantities to gauge consumer interest before going all-in. Expect it to break cover at Mobile World Congress in early 2019.