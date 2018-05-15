The Cambridge Analytica data privacy controversy has caused quite a few problems for Facebook.

The company has actively taken steps to address user concerns, but users weren't the only ones who had tough questions for the social media platform.

In April, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress twice over the course of two days to answer virtually any question thrown at him, though how substantial his answers were has been the topic of much debate.

At any rate, the UK decided they'd like to ask Zuckerberg a few questions of their own, requesting that the CEO appear before the UK's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Unfortunately for Parliament, Zuckerberg declined to appear in March, sending fellow executive Mike Schroepfer to testify in his stead.

Schroepfer's responses weren't enough to satisfy Parliament, though. As a result, the Committee once again asked Zuckerberg to answer their questions, using much stronger language this time around.

Indeed, the Committee made it clear that should Zuckerberg decline their invitation again, they would consider issuing a "formal summons" compelling his appearance the next time he enters the UK.

It seems the CEO isn't too worried about the Committee's "invitation," though. According to Parliament, Facebook says Zuckerberg has "no plans" to travel to the UK anytime soon.

"If Mark Zuckerberg truly recognises the ‘seriousness’ of these issues as they say they do, we would expect that he would want to appear in front of the Committee and answer questions that are of concern not only to Parliament, but Facebook’s tens of millions of users in this country," Committee Chair Damian Collins MP said in a statement.

Collins went on to invite Zuckerberg to testify by video, should that prove more convenient for the CEO. Facebook has not yet responded to this new invitation, but we'll update this article if we learn more.