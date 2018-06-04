The big picture: Asus is bringing two new FreeSync monitors to console gamers as TV manufacturers begin to offer support for variable refresh rates on traditional large format displays. As market conditions and available products change, console gamers will need to decide between gaming monitors and TVs with low input lag.

Asus has unveiled two new monitors with FreeSync targeting console gamers. Both allow variable refresh rates over HDMI. The Asus CG32UQ measures in at 31.5 inches and has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, while the VG49V is an ultra-wide with a 32:9 ratio.

The CG32UQ has a 4K UHD resolution with a VA panel. Up to 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space is achieved. It also has support for HDR with a peak brightness of 600cd/m^2.

As this is a 4K monitor with FreeSync and being marketed towards console gamers, it is only able to vary its refresh rate between 40-60Hz. FreeSync is able to be used on any of the three HDMI ports or the DisplayPort 1.2 input.

Asus has also decided to include two 5W speakers as well as two USB 3.0 ports for charging and two for downstream use.

At 49-inches, the VG49V is a monstrous gaming display. The 32:9 aspect ratio coupled with an 1800R curve puts this squarely into enthusiast territory. A 3840x1080 resolution allows for this monitor to go from 48-144Hz with FreeSync.

An "extreme low motion blur" stat offered by Asus allows for a 1ms moving-picture response time at 85Hz, 100Hz, or 120Hz. Input lag is rated at 11.9ms which is likely far lower than anything that you would be upgrading from.

The VG49V has two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. It also has two 5W speakers.

Pricing and availability is not yet known. Further information is likely to be made available at Computex 2018.