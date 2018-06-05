CES was a pretty exciting event this year. We saw tech companies unveil new TVs, experimental dishwashers, and even fake biotech booths.

While not quite as ridiculous as that last concept, one of LG's CES announcements was particularly impressive. At the conference, the company unveiled the HU80KA, a box-shaped projector capable of outputting a 150-inch, 4K picture.

If you tuned into CES yourself and thought the device looked interesting, LG has both good and bad news for you now. The good news is that the HU80KA will be officially launching later this week; the bad news is that it'll cost you about $3,000 when it does.

However, if you have the cash to spare, it certainly seems like the device will be worth the money. According to LG, the HU80KA will house full HDR10 support, Smart TV technology, 2500 lumens of brightness, two 7-watt speakers, and Bluetooth compatibility.

LG also claims the device's lamp is rated for up to 20,000 hours of use, which amounts to roughly seven years of viewing if you use it for eight hours per day, or 28 years of viewing if you only use it for around two hours per day.

If you want to pre-order the device for yourself, you can do so online right now through B&H, Electronic Express, or Beach Camera.