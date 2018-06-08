Something to look forward to: With the first E3 press event starting tomorrow, we’re almost out of time for pre-conference game reveals. But one title that was already rumored to appear at the event has just had its existence confirmed by Steam: Just Cause 4.

The fourth entry in the long-running Just Cause series was one of the many unannounced games that appeared on the Walmart Canada website last month. Now, a Steam ad promoting the game has been discovered by Kotaku.

Although the advertisement for Just Cause 4 does include a ‘pre-purchase now’ banner and an option to ‘click for details,’ it seems the game isn’t quite ready to be fully revealed. Clicking for extra details didn’t take users to a Just Cause 4 store page; it just redirected them to Steam’s front page. It also appears that the ad has now been removed.

It seems an almost certainty that Just Cause 4 will be officially revealed at publisher Square Enix’s E3 press conference, which takes place on Monday June 11 at 10 AM PDT/1 PM ET. The ad doesn’t really tell us anything about the game, other than it once again features Rico Rodrigeuz, who is looking out onto a stormy jungle.

Just Cause 4 is the latest title from the Walmart leak to be confirmed. After Bethesda sent out a jokey tweet mocking the Rage 2 page, the gaming giant officially announced the post-apocalyptic title a few days later. A new Assassin’s Creed and Lego DC Super Villains have also been verified, though we’re still waiting to hear about a new Splinter Cell, Borderlands 3, Gears of War 5, and Dragon Quest 2, but expect at least some of these to appear at E3.

Make sure to check out everything that's on at E3 in our preview feature.