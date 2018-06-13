Why it matters: For many, music is a huge motivating factor during a workout and with Bluetooth headphones in wide circulation, we're seeing people listen to tunes in public more than ever. The ability to do so without having to bring along your smartphone only adds to the appeal of a wearable.

Garmin on Wednesday added a bit more versatility to its Vivoactive 3 smartwatch with the introduction of the Vivoactive 3 Music, a new model that adds local music storage to the mix.

The Vivoactive 3 features the same fitness, wellness and connectivity features as the original Vivoactive 3 introduced last summer. That means the GPS smartwatch can be used to monitor workouts, display phone notifications, carry out contactless payments and more.

It’s safe for swimming and showering, Garmin says, and features a battery life of up to seven days in smartwatch mode or five hours in GPS with music mode.

Speaking of music, Garmin’s latest offers on-device storage for up to 500 songs. Offline playlists can be downloaded from select music streaming services such as iHeartRadio (support for Deezer is coming soon, we’re told, although more popular services from the likes of Spotify, Apple and Google aren’t supported). You can also transfer music directly from your computer to the watch. From there, simply pair the wearable with a set of compatible Bluetooth headphones and you’re off to the races.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is available from today priced at $299.99, a $50 premium over the original Vivoactive 3. It comes paired with a black silicone 20mm quick release band and is compatible with various accessory bands that’ll set you back $29.99 each.