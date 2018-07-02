What just happened? The Steam hardware survey for June has arrived, giving us an idea of what components and peripherals make up many PC gamers’ rigs. Last month was an interesting one in the headset category, with Windows Mixed Reality devices hitting their highest market share to date. As for GPUs, Nvidia’s GTX 1060 remains participants’ most popular card—a title it has held since knocking the GTX 750 Ti off the top spot in December.

When it comes to virtual reality adoption among Steam users, the Oculus Rift (47.77 percent, including the developer kits) remains just ahead of the HTC Vive (44.56 percent), which is a slight larger gap than the previous month. But the bigger story relates to Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

The devices, which are developed in partnership with companies such as Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and HP, have been slowly increasing their SteamVR market share since April, and now stand at 6.25 percent, their highest yet. With the price of some headsets starting to drop, expect to see their popularity continue to rise.

When it comes to graphics cards, the GTX 1060 retains the number one position. 12.74 percent of those surveyed use the GPU, while the GTX 1050 Ti sits in second place with 8.51 percent. As usual, Nvidia dominates this category, with 74.32 percent of products coming from the company. AMD has just 15.08 percent of cards on the list, the highest being its R7 series in 19th position. Intel, meanwhile, has 10.44 percent.

Windows 10 64-bit remains the most popular OS. Up until March, this honor went to Windows 7 64-bit, likely due to PUBG’s popularity in China and the number of people who use the older system in that country. Now, however, the newer version of Windows is on almost 60 percent of participants’ drives, nearly twice as many as Windows 7 64-bit. The waning popularity of PUBG among Chinese players may also be why English is once again the most popular language— for several months, it was Simplified Chinese.

As always, the survey isn’t 100 percent accurate as participation is optional, but it does give an indication of what the PC hardware landscape looks like.