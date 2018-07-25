What just happened? Anti-tamper software maker Denuvo has shut down a well-known DRM cracking group. Voksi, the leader of the hacker group Revolt, announced on Reddit that his website was effectively taken down when Bulgarian authorities seized his server and personal PCs.

“It finally happened, I can't say it wasn't expected, Denuvo filed a case against me to the authorities,” Voksi commented in CrackWatch, a subreddit devoted to cracking DRM-protected games. “Police came yesterday and took the server PC and my personal PC.”

He said he tried contacting Denuvo to come to a “peaceful resolution,” but was told that Bulgarian prosecutors will decide his fate. While it seems that he is willing to defend himself, even calling out for a lawyer in the community to contact him, he does appear to be giving up on the cracking game.

“Sadly, I won't be able to do what I did anymore,” he said. “Maybe someone else can continue my fight.”

"It's bull**** guys, I know, but that's how the world is run nowdays. By evil."

The “fight” he refers to is the ongoing battle between software developers and pirates, but to him, it is more than that. Voksi sees DRM suites like Denuvo as “bloated software in our games [that] shouldn’t be allowed at all.”

Indeed, Denuvo has faced much criticism regarding its effects on game performance. Coupled with the fact that its algorithms are often cracked within days, some have questioned whether or not it is useful at all. Last year, when Tequila Works released Rime, Denuvo choked performance so severely the devs decided to release a DRM-free version on Steam.

Even though Denuvo was able to shutdown Voksi and Revolt. It is nothing more than a drop in the bucket in a cracking community that is thriving with groups like CPY, CODEX, and dozens of others still out there. They have made a competition out of who can crack the newest version of the company’s tamper protection first. This can hardly be called a victory for Denuvo or DRM.