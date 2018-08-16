The big (yet slim) picture: Smartphones aren't the only devices that seem to get thinner ever year - gaming laptops follow a similar trend. While the laptop market has its fair share of hefty desktop-replacing devices that aren't built for mobility, numerous manufacturers continue to cram exceptional hardware into as small of a space as possible.

According to PCMag, Asus is following that trend with the latest version of its popular Zephyrus S gaming notebook. Not only will the new 15.6" Zephyrus S boast Asus' slimmest laptop design to date, but it will pack some pretty powerful hardware to boot.

The basic configuration of the device -- dubbed the GX531GM -- will house a GeForce GTX 1060, a 1TB HDD, a 144Hz 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i7-8750H processor.

Another version of the device, the GX531GS, will be sold exclusively on Amazon with slightly faster hardware. The base model's GTX 1060 will be upgraded to a MaxQ GeForce GTX 1070, and the 1TB hard drive will be replaced with a speedy 512GB SSD.

Naturally, neither laptop configuration will come cheap. The Amazon-exclusive Zephyrus S will retail for around $2,199, while the base model will reportedly cost $2,099.

Other than its thin design, the Zephyrus S has a few other standout features worth mentioning. First, the device has a large "cooling panel" nestled between the screen and the keyboard, which appears to act as a heatsink.

Second, the Zephyrus S' trackpad is in a different position than you might expect. Instead of being placed front and center, the pad has been shifted over to the right side of the keyboard.

This is a smart decision on Asus' part, as most gamers are likely using a dedicated mouse. Furthermore, this new trackpad placement should make it easier for hardcore users to access the parts of the keyboard that matter most, such as the WASD or number keys.

You'll be able to get your hands on Asus' latest laptops soon. The Amazon-exclusive Zephyrus S will ship out on August 31, while the cheaper version will hit the market sometime in October.

Image courtesy Rock Paper Shotgun